Fortnite Nerfs Adventure Sprite Glitch That Leveled up Other Sprites in Seconds

Epic has nerfed the “adventure” in Adventure Sprite in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 with a hotfix that significantly reduces its utility and eliminates a useful glitch. Players were using the Adventure Sprite to level up new Fortnite Sprites, particularly the Fortnite Crown Sprite, the rarest one in the game.

However, with the glitch gone, it’s back to good old-fashioned grinding. Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared this info on X, and here’s what the hotfix entails for the Adventure Sprite in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4:

It can no longer level up other Sprites

It can no longer upgrade a Small or Big Shield into a Flowberry Fizz or Chug Jug

So, you can no longer use the Adventure Sprite to level up other Fortnite Sprites, nor can it upgrade a regular Shield consumable item into a Flowberry Fizz/Chug Jug. Since the Adventure Sprite upgrades a random item in the player’s inventory with each Level Up, consumables were never part of the upgrade. Naturally, players are frustrated.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Most players used the Adventure Sprite to master the Crown Sprite in Fortnite C7S4 because of its tedious and wildly different requirements. Unlike your usual Sprite, like the Fortnite Klombo Sprite, you need to secure Victory Royales to level up and master the Crown Sprite. The Adventure Sprite’s unintentional leveling bug made it less grindy.

Here’s how the glitch worked: you equipped a Fortnite Adventure Sprite while keeping the Crown Sprite as the only item in your inventory, and performed activities that would level up the former. For example, if you opened chests, ammo boxes, or lit campfires, both your Adventure Sprite and your Crown Sprite would level up quickly.

In turn, you could master and extract the Crown Sprite to your Fortnite Sprite Garden, and complete some of Fortnite’s Chapter 7 Season 4 quests, but that’s no longer possible. For a season with the tagline “Break the rules. Change the game”, this was unexpected. At least you can still get your hands on Fortnite Gold Sprites and Fortnite Cheat Master Sprites comparatively easily.