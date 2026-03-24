Fortnite March 24 Hotfix Brings Major Buffs to Chapter 7 Season 2

We are only a few days into Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, which has introduced a ton of new locations, weapons, and other items to the Golden Coast island. Now, it looks like Epic has already begun tweaking the current season’s loot pool, as the developers have released a March 24 Hotfix that buffs multiple items added with Season 2, while also adjusting certain aspects to refine the Showdown experience. Here’s everything you need to know.

The new hotfix for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 mainly deals with items like Overdrive Grenades and the Seven Power Gloves, which were added this season. Apart from this, Epic has also tweaked some gameplay elements, like the Storm and the Gold Economy, to balance them out for Chapter 7 Season 2.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Here are all the changes the March 24 hotfix has introduced in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2:

Overdrive Grenades (Buffed): Increased Impulse Launch Magnitude by 17%. Maximum stack size expanded from 4 to 6. Floor loot, Chest, and Supply Drop spawns increased from 2 to 3. Rift Drone spawns increased from 4 to 6.

Seven Power Gloves: Chest spawn rates have been boosted by 66% (from 0.03 to 0.05).

Mythic Reward Pool: Secret activities (Deadlift, Drag Race, Golden Waterfall) now drop the Pinpoint Iron Pump Shotgun instead of Brutus’ Twin Hammer Shotguns.

NPC Loot (Lady Windfrost): Loot table shifted toward Pistols, though a known issue may temporarily keep the Rare Thunder Burst SMG active: 66% chance for a Legendary Pistol (replaced Legendary Thunder Burst). 33% chance for a Mythic Pinpoint Pistol (replaced Mythic Apex Thunder Burst).

Storm Circle: The initial starting radius has been tightened by 24%, dropping from 185,000 to 140,000.

Golden Waterfall: Loot package rarity has been downgraded from Legendary to Epic.

Gold Bar Economy (Nerfed): Small Stashes: Reduced across all tiers (Max now 400). Large Stashes: Decreased from 1,000 to 750. Chests: Scaled down to a range of 50–100. Bounty Boards: Completion reward lowered from 1,250 to 1,000. Fishing: Yield reduced from 200 to 150. Safes (Buffed): In a rare exception, Safes now provide significantly more gold, jumping from 500 to 1,500.



The March 24 hotfix is potentially the first of the many hotfixes players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, as Epic will continue to add and switch up Fortnite Mythics and other items as they get added to the loot pool with the global Fortnite Showdown event. It will be interesting to see how players adapt to these changes and modify their playstyles accordingly.

What do you think about the March 24 hotfix for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2? Tell us in the comments below!