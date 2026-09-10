Fortnite Teases Lil Wayne Crossover Coming Soon, Fans Speculate Icon Skins

Lil Wayne might be joining the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs lineup soon. Epic Games dropped a new cryptic 9-second teaser featuring the rapper, shrouded in darkness, saying, “Weezy F. Baby. The F is for Fortnite”. This practically confirms that Lil Wayne is the next Fortnite icon skin.

According to popular Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, two Lil Wayne Icon skins will be available later in this update. Wayne himself posted a cryptic voice recording on his Instagram account last night with the iconic Fortnite catchphrase “Where we dropping, guys?”

We don’t know when Lil Wayne will drop into Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, but rest assured, he is the next Icon skin after Lil Tecca debuted in Fortnite with the Season 15 Festival Pass. His skin is also expected to be available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Image Credit: X/@FortniteGame

Fortnite will roll out its next major update on October 1, 2026, with the v42.30 update bringing the Halloween-themed festivities, better known as Fortnitemares, to the Battle Royale. So, Epic could easily add Lil Wayne to Fortnite with it.

Rumors also suggest a Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite collaboration could be coming to this year’s Fortnitemares, but that’s more towards the Gaming Legends side. Lil Wayne will be featured as an Icon skin, which is a completely different category of skins.

Additionally, reports suggest that Ken Carson will also make his Fortnite debut later this season, but we don’t know when. For now, Lil Wayne’s addition to Fortnite is something worth looking forward to if you’re a fan of the American rapper.

You can also expect Emotes and Jam Tracks for some of Wayne’s most popular tracks, like “Love Me” or “I’m the One,” to be added to the game. That said, are you looking forward to the Fortnite Lil Wayne collab? Tell us in the comments section below.