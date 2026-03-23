Fortnite is Bringing a New Team Deathmatch Mode in Chapter 7, Leaks Suggest

Fortnite’s collection of game modes is bigger than most other online games out there, with a mix of Epic’s official modes and the UEFN experiences giving players multiple options within the game’s vast ecosystem. Now, it looks like Epic is looking to expand this collection with a new Fortnite Team Deathmatch mode.

Leaked Fortnite Team Deathmatch Will Put Its Own Spin on the Ballistic Mode

According to leaks from reliable Fortnite leakers like Loolo_WRLD, Epic is working on a first-person Team Deathmatch mode. The mode will seemingly follow the classic TDM rules, with two teams of 6 being dropped into maps made specifically for this mode. The game mode will feature custom classes for players to choose from, which will enable different playstyles and allow players to experiment with a variety of weapons from the usual Fortnite loot pool.

Image Credit: X / Loolo_WRLD and NemisisLeaks

The leaks also report that the new team deathmatch mode will feature custom weapons. This includes a large glowing sword that is able to block bullets, making it an invaluable asset during a match. These weapons could be Fortnite’s way of spicing up the regular team deathmatch loop. Given how the mode will feature a first-person mode, it is likely that Epic reuses some assets from Fortnite Ballistic.

The mode could utilise locations from the game’s map, including beloved new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 POIs like Frigid Fortress. This would not only give players familiar structures to navigate through, but also save time for Epic as they won’t have to design brand new maps just for this mode.

As of now, there are no reports about the release date of this new mode. Since Epic is already planning on releasing the new Fortnite Arenas mode in Chapter 7 Season 2, as well as Save the World becoming free-to-play, it is possible that the developers may release this mode sometime around the release of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3.

Are you excited about classic team deathmatch coming to Fortnite? Tell us in the comments below!