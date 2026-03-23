Fortnite Leaks Reveal Beyblade Collab is Coming This Season

Fortnite and its collaborations have grown at an unprecedented rate in Chapter 7, with Epic announcing new crossovers left and right. Now, new leaks have come forward that suggest that the developers are working on bringing a Fortnite Beyblade collaboration to the game, introducing the iconic spinning tops anime series to the Battle Royale island.

Fortnite Beyblade Crossover Leaked for Chapter 7 Season 2

According to leaks by reliable Fortnite leaker SamLeakss, Epic is seemingly working on a Fortnite x Beyblade crossover. While Beyblade is a massive franchise with a ton of different series under its belt, the leaks point towards the collab featuring the Beyblade X anime. This is the most recent Beyblade series, with the anime releasing in 2023.

Image Credit: X / SamLeakss

If you are a fan of other Beyblade series like Metal Fury and or the original manga and find this disheartening, don’t worry! Much like the Fortnite Power Rangers Dino Thunder skins, Epic could branch out into different corners of this beloved franchise down the road and bring other characters like Gingka Hagane and Tyson Granger to the game.

The leaks recently revealed an encrypted male skin that features a unique blue flame aesthetic. Since Epic usually keeps collab skins encrypted, it is possible that this locked skin could be Ekusu Kurosu (also known as Jaxon Cross), who is the protagonist of Beyblade X. Ekusu’s overall blue look and his signature Bey, Dran Sword, which is famous for its blue flame aesthetic, could make for the perfect candidate for this being the encrypted skin coming to the Fortnite Item Shop.

While Epic has not officially confirmed this 2026 Fortnite collaboration, the crossover will likely feature the full Team Persona making an appearance. Apart from Ekusu Kurosu, players can also expect skins for Bird Wind (Robin Knight) and Multi Nana-iro. Much like any other collaboration, players will also see other Beyblade X-themed cosmetics like miniature Beyblade Launchers or stylized Beyblade cases as back blings.

It is also possible that Epic introduces new built-in emotes that allow players to launch Beyblades, possibly functioning like the toy items from earlier Chapters and enabling mini-Beyblade battles during matches.

The Fortnite Beyblade X collaboration is likely to release in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, given how the new season just started and is expected to last at least 3 months. This would fit with Epic’s massive roadmap for 2026, which also features other leaked collabs like Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts.

Are you excited about seeing the iconic Beyblade franchise make an appearance in Fortnite? Tell us in the comments below!