Fortnite Kill Bill Crossover Confirmed in Zero Hour Live Event Leaked Lines

Fortnite is gearing up for one of its most ambitious finales yet, and this time the spotlight is pulling toward a crossover fans have been whispering about for months. New lines discovered in the Zero Hour live event files strongly point to Kill Bill entering the Fortnite island as part of Chapter 7’s opening spectacle. Dataminers found dialogue tied directly to The Bride, and the tone of the event suggests she will take an active role during the rift-driven chaos that closes out Chapter 6.

Fortnite Kill Bill Collab in Chapter 7 Leaked

As per the Chapter 7 leaks, we already had a potential collaboration lurking right around the corner. But the leaks cement it even further. The leaked voice lines reveal a surprising amount of detail about what players might hear during the Zero Hour event. The Bride can be heard giving short and sharp commands such as Get on, Hang on, and On your left.

These lines match her direct style from the films and suggest she will be involved during a chase or combat sequence in the finale. Here are some voicelines that will be in the event. These were leaked with the update, and more will be revealed when the live event is live:

The Bride: Get on.

The Bride: Hang on!

The Bride: On your left!

Hope: The cube? That’s not crazy. That’s insane!

Hope: Back to Springfield, really?

Hope: This doesn’t look like the Island.

Hope: How close are we to rifting?

Jones: Cross-reality travel ain’t for amateurs.

Hope: Did you finish the calibrations?

Hope: And you accounted for dimensional variance?

Hope: We’re taking heavy fire!

Hope: We need to hit him hard and we need to do it soon.

Hope: Who’s piloting that?!

These are only a sample of what Epic has planned. More lines will appear in the full live event, and if the current leaks are any sign, Chapter 7 is starting with a crossover that blends Fortnite’s reality-hopping story with one of cinema’s most iconic fighters.

This discovery follows an earlier Fortnite Kill Bill-themed crossover teaser that was hidden in plain sight. The image carried visual cues that lined up a little too neatly with the world of The Bride, and now the new dialogue all but seals the deal. You can read our earlier breakdown of that tease in our previous article, where we dug into the imagery and what it could mean for Fortnite’s future.

What are your thoughts about the Fortnite Kill Bill crossover leaks? Will you join the Fortnite Chapter 6 finale live event early to crack it down? Let us know in the comments below.