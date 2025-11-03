Fortnite Chapter 7 Teaser Secretly Reveals Kill Bill Crossover Coming Soon

Fortnite’s latest season featuring The Simpsons is live right now, and rumors surrounding the next big chapter in Epic’s Battle Royale are already out. Epic dropped a cryptic Chapter 7 teaser through the creators, which featured text that hinted at a Hollywood gala-style crossover.

However, when we looked closer at the teaser, we noticed something that knocked our socks off and something that our Fortnite team had been praying for ever since Chapter 4 Season 2, that brought katanas – a Kill Bill crossover. Here’s where we spotted the crossover and what it means for Fortnite Chapter 7.

In the latest Fortnite Chapter 7 teaser, the words Fortnite After Hours with Q & U led several players to believe it would be a Q&A session with creators on November 19, when Epic will drop a first look at the new season.

However, the Tarantino fan in me couldn’t help but realize that the letters Q & U were used by Quentin and Uma Thurman to credit themselves as creators of “The Bride” in the Kill Bill movies. Furthermore, ever since katanas were added to Fortnite, a Kill Bill collab has been rumored.

So, leading with that theory and rumors, and given the new Chapter 7 is already hinting at a full Hollywood theme, a Kill Bill crossover, full of The Bride’s yellow suit outfit, red motorbike, and a Katana could very well arrive in Fortnite.

Furthermore, Tarantino is re-releasing a combo of both the Kill Bill films called Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair nationwide in cinemas in the U.S.A starting December 5, 2025. This collab would be a perfect tie-in to celebrate the film’s release. The film will also feature a never-before-seen 7 minute animated sequence, so fans can expect some Fortnite references in there too.

While Epic is yet to announce its next big crossovers, including major collabs with Warner Bros’ Harry Potter and Disney’s metaverse, Fortnite players are hoping that a Kill Bill crossover would arrive and deliver on the true sword combat that they have been missing ever since.

