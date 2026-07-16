Fortnite Is Finally Letting You Talk to Your Favorite NPCs With New AI Voice Chat Feature

Fortnite AI Voice Chat will be implemented soon, allowing you to talk to your favorite NPCs in-game. This is not new, since Darth Vader was the first Fortnite NPC to have this feature. He could reply to players in real time, which didn’t always go according to plan. However, that’s all about to change soon.

Fortnite AI Voice Chat Is Coming Soon for NPCs, But Not How Players Expected

What started as an experiment in June 2025 has finally yielded results in the form of Fortnite AI Voice Chat. Unlike the current NPCs, which work on simple AI logic, LLM-powered NPCs will be able to hold a conversation. However, they will not be part of normal Battle Royale.

It will exit the experimental phase on July 30, 2026, as per the latest Fortnite blog, and will be limited to Creator Islands (UEFN maps). A total of 36 characters will have AI voices. This includes individuals such as Fishstick and Agent Jones. Here’s a list of things the new NPC will be able to do:

Remember what’s already happened in the game session, and adapt their behaviour in real time.

Respond in context to player input and communicate through voice.

Trigger events in the game.

Image Credit: Epic Games

It’s rather fancy, and it will be fun to converse with a Fortnite NPC, but there is a downside to this. Given that the system is new, the Fortnite AI Voice Chat system could veer off course. Another question that’s being raised is what happens to voice actors?

Agent Jones (who’s alive and recovering), voiced by Troy Baker, is now part of Conversations. What happens to him? Well, Epic Games has made a provision for that. This is what they had to say:

“Voices are powered by performances captured from independent professional actors specifically for use in developer-made islands. Next step is to build relevant guilds and character voice actors who have previously worked on Fortnite Battle Royale and explore opportunities to make their original voices available across the Fortnite ecosystem.”

In short, the actors have agreed to have their performances used to develop voice models for Fortnite AI Voice Chat. These can then be used to create the spoken responses for the AI NPCs. It seems that VAs, including those for The Seven, will retain their role in the storyline, which is a good thing.

That said, the Fortnite AI Voice Chat system will make conversations with NPCs possible and give creators more options for their UEFN experiences. In time, we could see this feature added to Battle Royale. Let us know what you think about the upcoming Fortnite AI Voice Chat system and whether it will make gameplay more dynamic or if you prefer normal NPCs.