Fortnite Sonic Crossover Could Bring Tails Skin next Season, Cryptic Teaser Suggests

Another teaser for the Fortnite Sonic crossover has been revealed online, and it hints at a potential Tails skin coming to Chapter 7 Season 4. The official Sonic the Hedgehog X account posted a picture of Tails from the Sonic Adventure (1998) game on August 13, 2026.

However, what stirred rumors of a Tails skin joining the Fortnite Override season was when the Sonic LATAM X account also posted an image, but of a laptop with a Tails sticker next to the webcam. The laptop screen in the image also displays a prompt asking for a code, as Sonic and Knuckles appear in the background as a wallpaper.

The message on the screen, “Ingresa el codigo” was accompanied by a caption on the X post which said, “(transl. from Spanish) Can someone help with the unlock code?” Soon enough, the Spanish Fortnite X account replied to the image with another cryptic tease, “Looks like someone has a code to decipher.”

Image Credit: Sonic / Fortnite

The post has drawn strong speculation from fans who believe Tails could be joining the long list of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 game collabs coming soon. But that does not mean more Sonic characters won’t get their own Fortnite skins.

Rumor has it that a Doctor Eggman Fortnite skin could also be introduced, as fans spotted his silhouette on the clouds seen in recent Override teasers. If that’s the case, we may also see some of Eggman’s weapons that may as well dominate the Fortnite weapon tier list meta next season.

But coming to the speedsters, Tails and Sonic Skins could be part of the Fortnite Override Battle Pass. It’s highly likely that Epic could tease the next Battle Pass in the upcoming Fortnite Unstable Story Moment Live Event due this weekend.

That said, the list of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 leaks continues to grow. With roughly a week left for Chapter 7 Season 3 to conclude, we are now officially in the ‘Runners’ endgame.