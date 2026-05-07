Fortnite Relocates Its Middle East Server and Indian Players Aren’t Happy

The celebration of great ping has come to an end for Indian players, as Epic Games has completed the migrations of its Middle East Fortnite servers from Mumbai to Doha, Qatar. This change comes a few months after Epic was forced to shift its server operations to Mumbai due to regional conflicts in India.

Fortnite’s Middle East Server Move Has Left the Game Unplayable for Indian Players

In a recent X post from the Fortnite Status page, the creator confirmed that they have fully moved their Middle East (ME) servers back to Qatar. This means that players in the Middle Eastern countries will enjoy playing Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 at around 10-20ms ping once again.

The post also stated, “We will continue to monitor latency and stability for these players and make adjustments if needed.”

Image Credit: X / Fortnite Status

However, this has rendered the game almost unplayable for Indian players, who are reporting ping numbers upwards of 300ms. The issue seemingly stems from the physical distance between India and Qatar, along with inefficient ISP routing. With game modes like Fortnite Arenas and Zero Build, which demand pinpoint building and aiming capabilities, respectively, a 300ms delay is essentially a death sentence.

The Fortnite Middle East server was initially moved to Mumbai, India, in early March 2026, when the conflict between Israel and Iran resulted in physical damage to critical Amazon Web Services data centers in Bahrain and the UAE.

While the move was intended as an emergency fallback to save the game for Gulf players, it gave Indian players the best connection they had ever experienced. However, at around 5:30 AM IST / 8 PM ET today, Epic moved its operations to more stable infrastructure in Doha.

This has led to many Indian players voicing their outrage, with one player stating, “How is it possible for everyone to be on 300+ ping? How is this even fair?” Another player chimed in, exclaiming, “Please fix the ping or make South Asian servers.” “I don’t think anyone in India has touched the game now for about a week,” said another Indian Fortnite player.

As of now, Epic has not announced any fixes for the 300+ ms spikes in India. While the Middle East Fortnite server was always intended to serve players in the Gulf, the server move has been a major blow to the game’s player base in India.

Have you been experiencing any ping issues while playing Fortnite? Tell us in the comments section below.