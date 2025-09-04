Fortnite Drops First Official Anthem with d4vd Ahead of FNCS Globals 2025

Ever since Fortnite launched, players quickly caught up to its OG theme on a piano that quickly became the game’s signature sound. Epic continued to release original music in-game called Lobby Music, but none of those tracks were coined as the official Fortnite anthem. Well, not even Leviathan’s infamous Chug Jug With You gained that official status from Epic, even though millions of fans sing it while playing Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode.

However, now Epic has released the first official Fortnite anthem called Locked and Loaded and it’s made by indie rock artist d4vd (also known as David), who himself has been a Fortnite fan for years and started creating his gameplay montages on YouTube. Epic and d4vd dropped a music video ahead of the FNCS Globals 2025 this weekend, and it features clips of past FNCS tournaments as well as original animation by Epic, featuring Midas, FNCS Surf Witch, and Skull Trooper.

Fortnite’s First Official Anthem “Locked and Loaded” is Here and Fans Love It

Fortnite has joined hands with emerging music talent d4vd to release its first official anthem, "Locked & Loaded," on September 3, 2025. D4vd, a lifelong Fortnite fan who previously released montage videos under the name "Antonio," added his viral energy to the single.

Known for songs like “Romantic Homicide,” d4vd’s anthem captures the high-octane atmosphere of Fortnite’s battle royale, merging his characteristic indie-pop and hip-hop inspirations into an absolute banger designed to get loopers excited for Victory Royales.

The anthem will make its in-game debut in the Fortnite Shop as part of the official Fortnite Global Championship Series (FNCS) Emote and Jam Track beginning September 4 at 8 PM ET. Following the collab, d4vd issued the following statement:

Fortnite has been such a big part of my life and it’s what led me to make music in the first place. Being able to create the official anthem for Fortnite feels like a true full-circle moment. Fortnite gave me a space to be creative and connect with people all over the world, and that same energy is what I wanted to put into this track. It’s more than a song — it’s me giving back to something that’s shaped my story as an artist. And even now, playing Fortnite is still my true passion.

Fan reactions have been ecstatic, as they praised the release of the anthem as a “crazy” full-circle moment for d4vd, who began creating music to avoid copyright issues in his Fortnite montages. The “Locked & Loaded” music video, created with funky animations, is inspired by Riot Games’ music videos for Arcane and Valorant.

Like Riot’s work, which combines 2D and 3D animation to create immersive storytelling, Fortnite’s music video incorporates dynamic character movements and colorful battle sequences to reflect the game’s wild intensity, with clips from past FNCS tournaments.

What did you think of the latest Fortnite anthem? Let us know in the comments below!