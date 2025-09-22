Fortnite Boss Shows the Real Trick to Win a Delulu Match

Fortnite Delulu is the iconic Battle Royale’s latest offering and an LTM that has the entire internet in splits. The mode introduced Proximity Chat to an 80-player Zero Build gameplay, where players could team up with enemies and betray their own friends to survive as the final player on the island and win.

However, the community has been finding winning a Delulu match extremely difficult due to the enemy teams going full toxic on mic and not finding a trustworthy teammate to be carried till the end. While winning Delulu does not award you any rank points against your Ranked progress, getting a win is crucial for players who want the mode’s exclusive Victory Umbrella.

In the midst of all the chaos, it’s instead the Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney who has shared a real trick that got him a Victory Royale in Delulu, and it’s something that you won’t see coming.

Fortnite Boss Tim Sweeney Gets His Delulu Win in a Heal Off

While several content creators entered full-sweat mode to grab a Victory Royale in Fortnite Delulu, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took the other route. Sweeney shared a picture of his Victory Royale screen after winning a Delulu match, with 0 damage dealt, going for a pure Pacifist play.

Since Delulu is a game mode where only one player can win instead of a squad, Sweeney chose to go for a heal-off and carried consumables mostly during his match and won in a healing battle. Even though he took 479 damage, he was able to win without even damaging an opponent or reloading a gun.

Similarly, players who managed to get a Delulu win also suggested that getting a Victory Royale in the game mode is only possible if you stack up on heals and engage in a heal-off until the end of the match. However, we managed to find a trick that lets you give up a team, spectate the winner till the end, and still get the Victory Umbrella.

Have you gotten a win in Delulu yet? Let us know in the comments below!