Fortnite 41.10 Update Early Patch Notes: New Sprites, OG Season 9, Summer Event, and More

Epic Games is gearing up for the first major update for Chapter 7 Season 3 with the Fortnite 41.10 update. The patch will bring a ton of new content to the game, including new Sprites and the next phase of the Fortnite OG mode. If you want a detailed breakdown of everything Epic is adding with this update, we have it all detailed for you right here.

The Fortnite 41.10 update will go live after a scheduled downtime on June 25, 2026, at 4 AM ET. Epic will disable Fortnite matchmaking, and other Epic services will be disabled 30 minutes before downtime begins. The servers are expected to be down for 2-3 hours, which means the servers are expected to be back up by 7 AM.

Fortnite OG Season 9

Image Credit: Epic Games

With OG Season 8 coming to an end, Epic Games is launching Fortnite OG Season 9 with the 41.10 update. This foray into the futuristic saga of the OG map will take players back to POIs like Neo Tilted and Mega Mall, equipped with the Slipstreams, one of the best mobility mechanics in the game.

Additionally, players will have a chance to acquire new remixed versions of beloved skins through the Fortnite OG Season 9 Pass. These skins include:

Devourer Remix

Rox Remix

Demi Remix

The OG Fortnite loot pool will also receive a massive update, bringing in weapons like the Drum Shotgun and Tactical Assault Rifle. Additionally, the OG Infinity Blade will also remain in the loot pool for OG Season 9 after it was unlocked in the Unvaulting event.

Gone Wild Summer Event

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Epic Games will be kicking off the Gone Wild summer event with the Fortnite 41.10 update. The event will run from June 25, 2026, to July 9, 2026, and is expected to bring a whole new set of quests for players to complete. Epic will also be adding more Golden Fishing Spots, campfires, the Firework Flaregun items, and more to the game.

New Sprites

Image Credit: Epic Games

Apart from the Summer-themed festivities, this event will bring five brand-new, powerful Sprites into the Fortnite loot pool, along with new ways to acquire these adorable companions. Here is a list of the new Sprites and what they will do:

Boss Sprite : Increases maximum Health and Shield. A rare drop acquired by defeating Fortnite bosses.

: Increases maximum Health and Shield. A rare drop acquired by defeating Fortnite bosses. Stalker Sprite : Triggers an Overdrive buff every time you mantle or hurdle. Unlocked by traveling to the new Soccer Pitch POI and scoring the goal.

: Triggers an Overdrive buff every time you mantle or hurdle. Unlocked by traveling to the new Soccer Pitch POI and scoring the goal. Fishy Sprite : Massive boost to base swimming speed. Also grants an extra boost if you take damage from an enemy.

: Massive boost to base swimming speed. Also grants an extra boost if you take damage from an enemy. Aura Sprite : After dealing a certain amount of damage to an enemy, you receive an automatic Shock Rock charge.

: After dealing a certain amount of damage to an enemy, you receive an automatic Shock Rock charge. Grim Reaper Sprite: If an enemy shoots at you, their location will be marked on the map, allowing you to defend yourself accordingly.

Apart from the new Sprites, Epic has also announced the new Galaxy Hour taking place on June 27, 2026, which will allow players to have a better chance at finding Galaxy Sprites in Fortnite.

Shock Rocks

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The Runners theme continues to grow with the Fortnite 41.10 update, as Epic will also be adding the new Shock Rocks item to the Fortnite loot pool. The item was seen in use in the Chapter 7 Season 3 gameplay trailer, and it will grant players 3 extra jumps in the air. Each jump will get higher, and break builds around you on each jump. Additionally, the consumable will grant you 25 HP upon being consumed.

Fortnite Olivia Rodrigo Collab

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After years of fan-made concepts and community demands, Epic is finally adding the new Fortnite Olivia Rodrigo skin with the 41.10 update. The collaboration is expected to feature multiple skins and cosmetics for the pop star, largely themed around her latest album, ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.’ Additionally, players will also be able to grab some of Olivia Rodrigo’s biggest hits as Jam Tracks/Fortnite Moments in the Item Shop.

Map Changes: New Soccer Pitch POI

After the release of the Celebration Ball back bling, Epic is continuing the in-game celebration of the ongoing World Cup with the Fortnite 41.10 update. This time, the developers are adding a brand new Soccer Pitch POI to the Chapter 7 Season 3 map, something that has been a staple of the game since the beginning. Players will be able to actually play soccer in this POI, with scoring a goal granting them a chance to receive the new Striker Sprite.

July Crew Pack

With the 41.10 update, players will also receive their first look at the Fortnite Crew Pack for July 2026. Not much has been revealed about the skin so far, but players can expect the usual skin bundle along with the free V-Bucks and access to the Battle Pass and Rocket Pass Premium.

New Weekly Quests

The Fortnite 41.10 update will also bring a new set of Chapter 7 Season 3 quests for players to complete. Not only will this give players more hints about the current storyline, it will also grant them XP for the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass.

What are you most excited for in the Fortnite 41.10 update? Tell us in the comments below!