Fortnite Crash Bandicoot and Spyro Collab Announced, Releasing This Week

Epic Games has finally announced Fortnite’s Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon collab, officially coming later this week. Instead of being part of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass, Crash Bandicoot’s skin and Spyro the Dragon as a Sidekick will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

In the new Fortnite Crash x Spyro collab trailer, Crash performs his iconic “Crash Dance,” which will appear as a purchasable emote in his bundle. Additionally, Crash comes with an Aku Aku Back Bling and a Pickaxe with an apple on top, a staple in Crash Bandicoot games.

Meanwhile, the iconic purple dragon breathes fire and sports his design from Spyro: A Realm Beyond, the upcoming title announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2026. At the end of the trailer, we get a glimpse of Crash Bandicoot’s retro PS1 edit style, which brings his original 1996 PS1 counterpart to Fortnite Override.

While Spyro the Dragon doesn’t get the same privilege, he still has two new edit styles, with his yellow crystals and parts of his body turning pink, lime, and blue.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite’s Crash Bandicoot and Spyro collab doesn’t have a release date just yet, but you can expect the iconic Gaming Legends to appear in the Fortnite Item Shop at the end of the week. Unlike in the original Crash Bandicoot series, the Aku Aku Back Bling is stuck on the marsupial’s back instead of floating beside him.

Apart from that, Fortnite’s rendition still looks gorgeous, and its PS1 retro edit style will make the bundle more attractive to Fortnite players. This is Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4’s second Gaming Legends collaboration to drop in the Item Shop after the season dropped a few days ago, so expect Epic to follow suit with future additions.

Speaking of collaborations, rumors of a potential Five Nights at Freddy’s collab with Fortnite for this year’s Fortnitemares are making the rounds online, so if that pans out, fans will be in for a treat. For now, players can look forward to Fortnite’s Crash Bandicoot and Spyro collab later this week.