Fortnite Could Finally Fix High Ping Issues As Epic Tests New Servers Globally

Ping is easily one of the most crucial aspects while playing Fortnite, and it looks like Epic is trying to slash high ping for players across the world by introducing new servers. This development comes after Epic is rumored to run new server tests in multiple continents around the world, possibly opening a path to lower ping for millions of players.

Epic’s New Global Server Tests Aim to Make Fortnite’s Lag Problems Less Painful

According to a report from HYPEX, the Fortnite server tests are scattered throughout different continents. Epic is finally trying to reach corners of the globe like Singapore and India, which have historically suffered high ping and latency. Here is a breakdown of all of the new servers being tested in countries, along with the cities:

South Africa: Cape Town

Cape Town Spain: Zaragoza

Zaragoza India: Mumbai

Mumbai France: Paris

Paris Belgium: Brussels

Brussels Sweden: Stockholm

Stockholm Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur Chile: Santiago

Santiago Taiwan: Taipei

Taipei Singapore: Singapore

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

It is important to remember that these new server tests don’t mean Epic will be building shiny new data centers from the ground up. Instead, the developers are utilising tech giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud to establish these possible new Fortnite servers.

These tests point towards two possible outcomes. First, it is possible that, in regions like Cape Town and Mumbai, Epic could be establishing new local sub-regions to slash standard Fortnite ping numbers. On the other hand, in regions like Europe, Epic could simply be testing more efficient network pathways.

Remember that even if your closest city is not getting a dedicated server, the improved routing alone could give your region a major ping boost.

Since these are backend tests, Epic has not made a huge announcement regarding them and hasn’t set hard release dates for them in an upcoming Fortnite update. However, if these tests end up proving stable, a ton of players worldwide could finally have a much smoother experience while trying to secure that Victory Royale during matches.

With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 bringing a ton of eyes back to the game, Epic’s new servers could make the experience of collecting Sprites much easier for players globally.

How much ping do you usually get while playing Fortnite? Tell us in the comments below!