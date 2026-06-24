Fortnite Announces Return of Iconic Marvel Battle Pass in Cryptic Post

Epic Games has dropped an absolute nuke by announcing that the Fortnite Marvel Battle Pass for the Absolute Doom season will be making a return in the new update. The Battle Pass returning marks the first time Epic will be reintroducing skins that were locked behind the progression system.

The teaser for the return of the Marvel Fortnite Battle Pass was shared through the game’s official X account, featuring a massive vault. After going through a ton of vault gates, the camera focused on a file that read ‘UNVAULTED: Battle Pass C5S4.’ The post was accompanied by a caption, stating, “The vault has been opened and we are pulling a few things from this file.” This confirms the return of the Absolute Doom Pass in the 41.10 update.

The vault has been opened and we’re pulling a few things from this file 🔓 pic.twitter.com/F1y4XRO8UR — Fortnite (@Fortnite) June 24, 2026

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass, which was originally available for 800 V-Bucks, was centered around Doctor Doom taking over the Island after tricking Megalo Don with his Wanderer disguise. Expectedly, the Absolute Doom Marvel Battle Pass featured iconic Marvel characters for players to acquire. The skins included:

Gwenpool

War Machine

Peelverine (Peely x Wolverine)

Emma Frost

Captain Jones (Jonesy x Captain America)

Mysterio

Shuri

Doom (Secret Skin)

Arcane Burn Superstyles

Cold Sorcery Superstyles

Doomforged Superstyles

The return of Battle Pass skins has been something that the community has been waiting for for the longest time. However, it is currently unknown if the returning Absolute Doom Battle Pass skins will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop or through different means entirely.

Additionally, while all of these skins and outfit styles are eligible to return, Epic has not announced which skins from the Pass will make a return. It will be interesting to see how the developers navigate the Superstyles’ return, especially since it is one of the most grindy aspects of any Battle Pass. Since the collection of skins in the Pass is so vast, it is likely that the developers don’t bring back all of the skins at once.

Are you excited for the return of the Absolute Doom Battle Pass? Tell us in the comments below!