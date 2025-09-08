Fortnite Announces Reload LAN, $1 Million Mobile Cup, and More for FNCS 2026 Season

Fortnite has announced plans for its next competitive season at the FNCS Global Championship 2025, which took place in Lyon, France, this year. The championship weekend was highly electric as the matches were full of action, epic heal-offs, and rivalries that fans across the globe soaked in.

However, it was the anticipation of a special announcement by Epic that kept everyone on their feet, and right before the final game, Epic dropped the news that electrified every fan in the building and on social media.

Fortnite Competitive 2026 Season Will Bring a Reload Lan, Mid-Season FNCS Lan and More

Fortnite has announced the FNCS 2026 competitive season that brings back the much-popular Duos format for the globals and Majors that will take underway in summer 2026. However, a bunch of new announcements were unexpected, starting with an FNCS Mid-Season LAN that will be organized in Europe. Yes, you read that right. FNCS is returning to Europe for LANs following the electric reaction by French fans this year.

Furthermore, for the first time, a Reload LAN called Reload Elite Series LAN will be hosted, as details for the qualifying rounds will be revealed in the coming days. As Fortnite returned to iOS this year with a new Blitz mode, a special $1 Million Mobile Series will also be organized this year, which will give mobile players a chance at the big prize.

Epic is also working on a revamped version of Ranked mode called Ranked 2.0 which will introduce new rank up structures and gameplay that will redefine the rules for FNCS 2026. Finally, the much awaited Pro-Am tournament returns where popular creators will go head to head for the top prize.

