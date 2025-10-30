Fortnite Announces New ‘Sidekicks’ Pets Coming Next Season

Fortnite’s cosmetic market is one of the most coveted in-game microtransactions in the gaming world, as they are highly sought after by its player base. Ever since the introduction of the in-game Item Shop, Epic has released numerous cosmetic types every year, right from outfits, back blings, and pickaxes to modern items like kicks, instruments, and even vehicle decals.

Each Fortnite season or chapter brings around a new cosmetic type that players can flaunt during their Battle Royale matches and are sold in the Item Shop in regular rotation. One cosmetic type that has been highly rumored for the past few months is Companion pets.

While leaks have been blazing online about the said item, no confirmation was made by Epic surrounding the release of such an item – until now. Epic has finally confirmed that the companion pets cosmetic, known as Sidekicks, is arriving in Fortnite with the upcoming Simpsons season on November 1. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite has announced in a new blog post that Sidekicks are new pals in Fortnite that join your adventures in Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, developer-made experiences, and more. Players can enjoy their company as they react to the world around them.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Players can customize the Appearance of most Sidekicks one time in their Locker after obtaining them. Your choices are permanent, so make sure to preview the Appearance before locking it in. This feature is similar to the customizable Maya skin that was released in Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass.

The first Sidekick in Fortnite will be Peels. Unlock Peels in the next Battle Pass on November 1, which arrives with the Simpsons season. Most Sidekicks can earn Sidekick Points (SP) to unlock cosmetics for themselves, just by tagging along with you when equipped.

Furthermore, more Sidekicks will be released in the Shop on November 7, including Bonesy, Spike, and Lil’ Raptor. Epic has also confirmed that, sooner, more Sidekicks for cat people will also be released. Players who own the Bonesy Back Bling will be granted the Bonesy Sidekick on November 7 as well.

Which Sidekick are you grabbing first? Let us know in the comments below!