Fortnite Announces Chapter 6 End Live Event Date Promising An Epic Finale

Fortnite Demon Live Event
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite has announced Chapter 6 End Live Event will take place on November 29.
  • The event will bring back the tentacled demon as Hope and Jonesy get ready for battle.
  • Shortly after the event Chapter 7 will be released.

Fortnite just wrapped its most-anticipated live event of the year, which kicked off the new Simpsons mini-season. The Welcome Our Alien Overlords live event brought players to the world of The Simpsons and dropped them into the new Springfield island, where Homer got hold of the Zero Point shard, and he instantly started corrupting its use to his benefit, including wild fantasies like self-feeding pretzels.

However, right before players entered the world of The Simpsons, they saw Hope and Jonesy fending off the tentacled demon (also known as Daigo’s demon), who threw them and the players into the new dimension. As Hope and Jonesy continue their mission to find the Zero Point shard and get back to their reality, Epic has announced the follow-up to Chapter 6 lore in a new finale live event, which will take place later this month.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Ending Live Event Date and Theme Revealed

Fortnite has announced yet another live event, which will be the Chapter 6 finale, right as the Simpsons live event wrapped up. In an X post, Fortnite wrote, “What the heck was that demon?! Something huge is coming at the end of this month. Stay tuned for more about our End of Chapter event on November 29th.”

Fortnite Live Event Chapter 7 Tweet
Image Credit: Epic Games

This means that the demon is still lurking around the Fortnite Chapter 6 island, setting it to ruins as Hope and Jonesy are stranded in Springfield Island. In the chapter-ending event, players may anticipate the duo traveling back to their reality with the right tools and items to defeat the demon and send players into a new Chapter 7 reality.

While more info about Chapter 7 is under wraps, it’s confirmed that the new chapter of Fortnite will kick off on November 29, 2025. This means that the Simpsons mini-season is merely 28 days long and players will have only a limited time to progress along their Battle Passes to unlock all skins and cosmetic items.

Are you looking forward to the Chapter 6 finale event? Let us know in the comments below!

