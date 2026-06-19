Fortnite Makes Getting a Gummy Zero Point Sprite Much Easier This Weekend

Collecting sprites in Fortnite has become as viral as collecting Pokemon cards in the real world. These cute creatures have driven players to resort to illegal black market sites to purchase rare sprites for as high as $1000. Among the rarest Fortnite sprites is the Gummy Zero Point Sprite, which can be quite hard to come across. However, Fortnite is finally offering players a chance to own it, but you only have this weekend to grab it.

Fortnite Gummy Power Hour This Weekend Can Get You the Rarest Zero Point Sprite

Fortnite is hosting yet another power hour on June 20 called Gummy Hour, however, it will last longer than usual. As per the official Fortnite post, “Stick the landing during Gummy Hour! Drop into every match with the Limitless Seven Sliders and Self-Revive Device, heal over time after shields break.”

While every Fortnite Power Hour grants a new guaranteed item to players, the upcoming Gummy Hour, which is active from 2 – 4 PM ET and 9 – 11 PM ET, will increase the chance for players to get their hands on the Gummy Sprite variants across the island inside Sprite Chests. This means that players have a higher chance of finding the rarest Gummy Zero Point Sprite across the island.

Currently, apart from the standard, gold, and gummy sprites, players can also snag Galaxy Sprites in Fortnite, scattered across the map. However, you can check out our guide to the best loot path to farm sprites in Fortnite in Chapter 7 Season 3.

Fortnite Gummy Hour 1 Countdown Timer

Fortnite Gummy Hour 1 Countdown Timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Fortnite Gummy Hour 1 is now live!

Fortnite Gummy Hour 2 Countdown Timer

Fortnite Gummy Hour 2 Countdown Timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Fortnite Gummy Hour 2 is now live!

So, there you have it. Now you know how Fortnite has made getting a gummy zero-point sprite much easier this weekend. Have any questions? Let us know in the comments below.