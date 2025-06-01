First Knives Out 3 Trailer Released; Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig isn’t done playing the world’s most enigmatic man. After leaving an unforgettable legacy as James Bond, he’s found a second home and fanbase in the Knives Out universe as the endlessly charismatic detective Benoit Blanc. Now, after cracking the case in Glass Onion, Craig is back for round three in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. And yes, we finally have the first teaser for this much-anticipated movie. So, let’s dive into everything the trailer reveals for Knives Out 3.

The first teaser for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery was unveiled during TUDUM 2025, and if you thought Benoit Blanc had seen it all, think again. The third entry in Rian Johnson’s franchise looks to be heading down a much darker and more philosophical path, with the teaser offering a glimpse into a murder cloaked in religious thematic.

Set in what appears to be a solemn, possibly sacred location, the teaser hints that someone has twisted a brutal crime into a so-called miracle—and naturally, Blanc isn’t letting that slide.

We don’t have a lot in terms of plot from the teaser of Knives Out 3, but the tone is unmistakable. This time, we’re diving into cult-like devotion, moral ambiguity, and some heavy symbolism, and it feels like the stakes are more personal for Blanc than ever before.

If the teaser is any indication, Wake Up Dead Man could very well be the boldest, most atmospheric chapter in the Knives Out saga. And with Daniel Craig returning to embody the world’s most charming detective once again, expectations are sky-high.

Wake Up Dead Man hits theaters on December 12, 2025—mark your calendars, because this one looks like it’ll be a ride worth remembering.