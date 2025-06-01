Home > News > First Knives Out 3 Trailer Released; Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc

First Knives Out 3 Trailer Released; Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc

Shashank Shakya
Comments 0
Knives Out 3 title card
Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Netflix, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • The first trailer for Knives Out 3 or Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has been released.
  • The trailer tells us that the movie is going to be set in a darker tone and will bring back Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc and some new faces.
  • Knives Out 3 will be released on December 12, 2025.

Daniel Craig isn’t done playing the world’s most enigmatic man. After leaving an unforgettable legacy as James Bond, he’s found a second home and fanbase in the Knives Out universe as the endlessly charismatic detective Benoit Blanc. Now, after cracking the case in Glass Onion, Craig is back for round three in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. And yes, we finally have the first teaser for this much-anticipated movie. So, let’s dive into everything the trailer reveals for Knives Out 3.

The first teaser for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery was unveiled during TUDUM 2025, and if you thought Benoit Blanc had seen it all, think again. The third entry in Rian Johnson’s franchise looks to be heading down a much darker and more philosophical path, with the teaser offering a glimpse into a murder cloaked in religious thematic.

Also Read: Bring Her Back Showtimes and Streaming Guide

Set in what appears to be a solemn, possibly sacred location, the teaser hints that someone has twisted a brutal crime into a so-called miracle—and naturally, Blanc isn’t letting that slide.

We don’t have a lot in terms of plot from the teaser of Knives Out 3, but the tone is unmistakable. This time, we’re diving into cult-like devotion, moral ambiguity, and some heavy symbolism, and it feels like the stakes are more personal for Blanc than ever before.

If the teaser is any indication, Wake Up Dead Man could very well be the boldest, most atmospheric chapter in the Knives Out saga. And with Daniel Craig returning to embody the world’s most charming detective once again, expectations are sky-high.

Wake Up Dead Man hits theaters on December 12, 2025—mark your calendars, because this one looks like it’ll be a ride worth remembering.

Related Articles
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Release Date Revealed at Netflix Tudum 2025
Ajith Kumar Jun 1, 2025
Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Released at Netflix TUDUM and Gi-Hun Is Back to Playing Games
Shashank Shakya Jun 1, 2025
Ballerina Cast and Characters Explained
Aparna Ukil May 26, 2025
Outer Banks Cast and Characters
Aparna Ukil Dec 10, 2024

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...