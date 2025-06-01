Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Released at Netflix TUDUM and Gi-Hun Is Back to Playing Games

Squid Game Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger that left fans buzzing for months, and Season 2 has doubled down on that tradition, with an even more frustrating twist. But if you’ve been anxiously waiting for answers, there’s finally some relief for you via Netflix. The first official trailer for Squid Game Season 3 has just been released, and it’s every bit as intense, cryptic, and spine-chilling as you’d expect.

From returning faces to new threats, the trailer delivers everything we expected, along with a few surprises. So, let’s break down everything we spotted in the trailer displayed at Netflix’s TUDUM 2025, plus a quick reminder of the Squid Game Season 3 release date.

The first teaser trailer for Squid Game Season 3 dropped during TUDUM 2025, and yes, the hype is officially back. Cast members took the stage to unveil the clip, giving fans a long-awaited glimpse. True to Squid Game fashion, the teaser keeps things tightly under wraps, revealing just enough to raise questions, but not enough to answer any.

One thing is clear, though: Seong Gi-hun is alive and finds himself pulled back into the deadly games once again after unsuccessfully leading a rebellion. The stakes are higher, the mystery deeper, and it looks like the nightmare is far from over.

One surprising detail from the teaser was the return of the infamous Red Light, Green Light doll—but this time, she’s not alone. A boy doll named Chul Su stands beside her, though his role in the game remains a complete mystery for now.

In the Squid Game Season 3 trailer, Frontman seems to be revealing his real identity to Gi-Hun, who, surprisingly, has gone backstage to witness the games with VIPs. We also got a brief look at some of the games we will see in Squid Game 3.

Alongside that eerie reveal, the trailer hints at a darker tone overall. Seong Gi-hun appears to have gone completely unhinged, and it looks like Squid Game Season 3 won’t be pulling any punches when it comes to psychological intensity. What exactly is going on? We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, stay tuned—we’ll bring you the next update as soon as it drops.

Squid Game Season 3 will be released on June 27, 2025, a release date set just six months after the release of Season 2.