Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Release Date Revealed at Netflix Tudum 2025

After Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion (2022), our favorite detective Benoit Blanc returns with a much darker case to be solved in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix has put together a star-studded ensemble as the suspects once again in Mr. Blanc’s most dangerous case to date. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a long time to hear more about Rian Johnson’s threequel, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Well, now the case has been finally cracked at Netflix Tudum 2025.

Netflix has shared a new cryptic teaser of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery at the Netflix Tudum 2025 event today and confirmed that Knives Out 3 will be released on December 12, 2025.

The upcoming whodunit movie boasts a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Cailee Spaeny, Mila Kunis, Josh O’ Connor, and many more. Benoit Blanc’s biggest and darkest case yet remains mysterious as ever, even with the new teaser today. We can’t wait to unravel the mystery later this year in December.

In the meantime, share with us your thoughts about the new teaser of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery in the comments below.