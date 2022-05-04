Firefox 100 Brings Support for Subtitles in Picture-in-Picture Mode

Following in the footsteps of Microsoft and Google, Mozilla released the hundredth version of its mobile and desktop web browser Firefox with various nifty features and changes for its stable users. Amongst others, some of the highlighting features include support for subtitles in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, a clutter-free history section, and more. So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Mozilla Firefox 100: What’s New?

Although Mozilla did not make much noise with its 100th Firefox update, it has added some nifty features to Firefox on both desktop and mobile platforms. Firstly, there is now support for subtitles when a user opens a supported video in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode. This is a handy feature and is surely a welcome change for those who like to multi-task.

The subtitle support in PiP mode will be initially available for platforms such as YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and other sites that use the WebVTT format for their content such as Coursera, Twitter, and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Users will need to turn on captions in the in-browser video player to enable subtitles in the PiP mode.

Secondly, Firefox now offers a more comprehensive and cleaner History section on desktop and mobile platforms, offering search and grouping functionalities. While the grouping feature will combine similar tabs and websites in the History section under a single umbrella for users to easily find something, the search feature will let them search for keywords or websites within the history page.

Mozilla has also integrated a first-run language switcher feature that enables the user to switch to their system language when they open Firefox for the first time. Additionally, it has made the credit card autofill tool available in the European regions (previously it was only available in the US) and has added an HTTPS-only mode (on Android). The company has also fixed some major bugs that were hindering the performance of the browser on both desktop and mobile platforms.

As for the availability of the new Firefox 100 update, it is currently rolling out on desktop and Android. The update will be available for iOS users later this week.