FIFA Announces New Football Game and Strangely It Is Coming to Netflix in 2026

FIFA is not just the “Federation Internationale de Football Association” but also a brand in itself that billions of football fans across the world relate to. The beautiful game has grown into a cultural phenomenon from just a mere sport to video gaming and now even films and series that fans enjoy.

However, one may argue that video gaming has drawn in more football fans to FIFA, unlike any other. FIFA games, originally developed by EA, parted ways in 2022 after 20 years of partnership, as EA launched its own title, EA FC (which hasn’t been going too well either), into the market.

At the same time, Gianni Infantino, as enthusiastic as he is, asserted FIFA would launch its own authentic simulation game, promising it would be the “best,” reclaiming the “FIFA” brand name and assuring fans the core experience would continue.

Now, finally, FIFA has announced its upcoming title and an unexpected platform that will deliver the “best” simulation experience right to fans in their hands.

Next FIFA Video Game Will Release on Netflix and Will Be a Simulation Title

FIFA has joined hands with Netflix Games to bring its latest football simulation game, developed and published by Delphi Interactive. The game is set to release in the summer of 2026, right when the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off.

Image Credit: Netflix / FIFA

While little is known about Delphi Interactive, its info online shows they’re making games exclusively for Netflix, and the dev team is working on only two titles at the time: a FIFA simulation title and a James Bond game.

As you may know, Netflix Games are mostly played by gamers on mobile phones or tablets. A FIFA title coming to mobile is nothing new. In fact, FIFA had a dedicated version of FIFA Mobile during its partnership with EA and also had a manager-style sim title on the platform as well.

However, the FIFA game on Netflix is something fans would not have anticipated, given that some of the titles on the platform, like GTA Vice City and San Andreas, have been slammed due to poor performance or graphics. But over time, Netflix Games has optimised the games even further with its latest release, Red Dead Redemption, running smoothly like butter on Android and iOS devices.

Of course, if you still want to play a native football video game on mobile, FC Mobile by EA is still on digital storefronts like Google Play and App Store, but if you want to play the exclusive World Cup 2026 content with your favorite international team, FIFA’s Netflix game would have to be your go-to title. Since not much is known about the game at the moment, we’ll keep you updated on any further announcements or info as it comes out.

