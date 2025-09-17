Fall Guys Fans Panicked as Latest Update Signals Its Imminent Demise

Fall Guys took the world by storm a couple of years back, becoming the first massively played obstacle battle royale. Although they lost a big chunk of their player base in recent years, making the game free allowed them to recover some of it. The game is still played extensively on Epic Games Store, receiving frequent updates every month.

However, that may no longer be the case as the latest update hits at a major content drought for Fall Guys in the coming days, raising concerns for imminent demise. Fans of the game have also started to speculate about the end of support for Fall Guys by late 2026.

Fall Guys’ Lack of Scheduled Content Signals the Game’s Imminent Demise

Fall Guys fan CyberSW2 has made major speculations about the game’s future in the upcoming days on X, based on the latest update. Players have datamined the latest update on Fall Guys and found that there are scheduled future updates for the next year. What’s really concerning is that the scheduled update only comes with minor additions to the maps or new cosmetics for the game.

fall guys is cooked beyond belief, they added cosmetics for the 6th anniversary (just under a year away), and they updated the valentines & april fools versions of some creative maps, this game is shutting down within the year, there is no denying that at this point.



they added… pic.twitter.com/rmBn5ZC2cf — Cyber :3 🍉🧡🏳️‍⚧️ (@CyberSW2) September 16, 2025

There is no major overhaul or event scheduled in the updates, which coincides with a major content drought for the upcoming days. Even the 6th anniversary of Fall Guys, which is still under a year away, has only new cosmetics.

Although some of the updates, like the ‘Treat Thieves’ returning, were well received, the lack of any major update scheduled has raised much concern in the community. The players are even speculating that Mediatonic Games is planning to stop all support for Fall Guys and that it will eventually be ported into Fortnite.

But these are all speculations. Mediatonic Games hasn’t made any official statement on ending Fall Guys’ support yet. Fall Guys mobile is still here, so even after its support ends on PC, you can enjoy it on your mobile. So, what do you think is happening behind the scenes? Let us know whether you also think the same as these fans in the comments below.