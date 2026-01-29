Extended Cut of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Officially in Development

Frankenstein is one such story that has existed since 1816. It has been adapted into multiple screenplays since then. However, not all of them match the level of the recent adaptation by the legendary filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro. The Netflix version was indeed a modern retelling of the story, but it also didn’t lose the essence that made it a classic in the first place. So, now that the filmmaker has revealed that an extended version of Frankenstein is all set to blow the minds of the fandom, how can one not get excited?

Frankenstein’s Extended Cut Is in the Works, Reveals Guillermo del Toro

Image Credit: X/@HollywoodHandle

During a 4K presentation of his iconic 1992 film, Cranos, at a recent event, Guillermo del Toro revealed that an extended cut of Frankenstein has entered development. The director also said that this will be a more comprehensive version, which will delve deeper and allow the fans to witness what they haven’t so far. So, basically, these extra scenes will expand the Frankenstein world and let us witness more character moments, feel the emotional depth, and give the story a bit more space to breathe.

While the major details like the release date or where we can watch the Frankenstein extended cut are kept under wraps for the moment, the filmmaker somehow hinted that this will be a next-level experience for the viewers.

The additional footage is being termed as ‘all stitches cut,’ and it will be extremely thrilling to see how del Toro proves his love for the monsters. Honestly, Frankstein was one of the best sci-fi horror flicks of recent times. It grabbed the attention of millions with its incredible direction. So, it’s exciting that the movie is making a comeback through an extended cut version.

You can read our review of Frankenstein by clicking on the link.