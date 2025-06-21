Deezer Is Adding Tags to Identify AI-Generated Music

Deezer, the French music streaming platform, has come out with a way to curb the increasing threat of AI music profiting from real artists. The platform will now start tagging these AI tracks, making it the first service to do so in an attempt to differentiate between human and AI-generated tracks.

In a recent newsroom post, Deezer announced that it’s coming out with an AI tagging system. Users should start seeing a banner “AI-generated content” on such tracks to help them learn whether the track they are enjoying is human-made or not.

Image Credit: Deezer

Apart from tagging, Deezer will also not feature AI music editorial playlists or algorithm-based recommendations. On top of that, the platform will start filtering out fraudulent streams from royalty payments.

According to Deezer, the reason for this change is, “about 18% of music uploaded each day (over 20,000 tracks!) is now fully AI-generated. While most of these tracks don’t go viral, Deezer found that around 70% of their streams are fake, often uploaded to exploit royalty systems.”

They further added, “For now, AI-only songs make up just 0.5% of all streams on Deezer, but the trend is growing fast,”. As AI models are improving every day, the use of AI-generated content has become more prevalent. So, flagging it can be quite helpful for listeners going forward. Hopefully, other streaming platforms like Spotify will also adopt this kind of implementation soon.