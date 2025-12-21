Dr. Stone Final Season Part 3 Release Window Confirmed at Jump Festa 2026

After a six-year journey with Senku and his science gang, we are soon reaching the conclusion of the Dr. Stone series. Dr. Stone Season 4: Science Future is the final season of the series, but it has been split into three parts. The first two cours aired this year, and there is only one left. Earlier, it was revealed that Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3 has been scheduled for a 2026 release, leaving fans awaiting a finalized release window at the Jump Festa 2026 event today.

As expected, Toho Animation has announced today that Dr. Stone: Science Future (Final Season) Part 3 is scheduled to premiere in the Spring 2026 season, i.e., April 2026. A new trailer for the third cour has also been released today, which you can check out below:

￼

🚀Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE

Final Season Part 3 premieres in April 2026!

Check out the teaser trailer featuring a new character!



The series reaches its epic conclusion—you don't want to miss it!#DrSTONE #TOHOanimation pic.twitter.com/P7rprSv1F3 — TOHO animation EN (@TOHOanimationEN) December 21, 2025

The second cour of Dr. Stone final season hit the brakes on the New Stone World arc. There are two more arcs left, and there are around 34 chapters yet to be adapted. Thus, we can expect Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3 to feature at least 12 episodes in line with its previous cours to wrap up the final season.

Dr. Stone, the sci-fi adventure shonen series, stands out for its scientific approach to the genre, and we can get ready to bid farewell to Senku next year. That said, are you gearing up for the epic conclusion of the Dr. Stone series next Spring season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.