Dizo Watch S with Large 1.57-inch Display Launched in India; Check out the Details Here!

Realme’s TechLife brand Dizo has expanded its smartwatch range in India with the launch of the Dizo Watch S. The smartwatch joins the existing lineup, including the recent Watch R, and falls in the budget price range. Despite its affordable price, it comes with cool features like a large display, SpO2 monitor, over 100 sports modes, and loads more. Check out all the details right here.

Dizo Watch S: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch S features a curved metal body and a rectangular dial. It comes with a 1.57-inch large display with a peak brightness of 550 nits and has over 150 watch face options as well.

As for the health monitoring features, there are tons of them. The list includes a heart rate sensor, a blood-oxygen monitor, and a menstrual cycle tracker. There’s also the ability to track calories, track sleep, and count steps. And, you will also be reminded to take water and make movements when inactive for a long time.

The Dizo Watch S also supports more than 110 sports modes, which include both indoor and outdoor activities. Plus, you won’t have to be hesitant in wearing the new Dizo smartwatch during water sports activities like swimming, surfing, rafting, and more. It is backed by a 200mAh and comes with 10-day battery life and can stay active for a week with a charge time of 2 hours. The smartwatch also has a standby time of 20 days.

Much like the other Dizo watches, the Watch S also supports smart controls like the ability to take or reject calls, control the music, use the camera, and access other functionalities of your phone. Plus, you will be able to control the Dizo Watch S and access features (GPS running route tracking, workout reports, daily/ weekly/ monthly exercise reports) via the Dizo app.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch S comes with a price tag of Rs 2,299 but can be purchased for just Rs 1,999 as an introductory offer. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart, starting April 26 at 12 noon. The Watch S comes in Classic Black, Silver Blue, and Golden Pink color options.