Dizo Watch D Sharp and Wireless Active Earphones Launched in India

Dizo, a Realme TechLife brand, has added two new products to its family in the form of the Dizo Watch D Sharp and the Dizo Wireless Active in India. Both fall in the affordable segment and offer a stylish design. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Dizo Watch D Sharp: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch D Sharp has a frame made up of a mixture of metal and polycarbonate and features a square dial, much like the Watch D. Although, it has a slightly smaller 1.75-inch touch screen display as opposed to the Watch D. The Hi-res display comes with a 320×390 resolution, 550 nits of brightness, and is said to be 86% sharper than the competition in the segment. There’s support for over 150 watch faces.

The smartwatch comes equipped with 110+ sports modes and health features like a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, period tracker, sleep tracker, calorie tracker, water intake reminder, and sedentary reminder. It is backed by a 330mAh battery, which is claimed to go on for up to 14 days on a single charge and up to 60 days on standby. Additionally, the Dizo Watch D Sharp gets 5ATM water resistance, support for the DIZO App, smart controls, and more.

The Dizo Watch D Sharp comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Deep Blue colorways.

Dizo Wireless Active: Specs and Features

The Dizo Wireless Active earphones have a laser engraved texture on the strap and a diamond grid texture on the earbuds. It comes with 11.2mm Bass Boost Drivers with the Bass Boost+ Algorithm for deeper bass and there’s support for noise cancellation for calls.

The earphones have the low latency game mode, support for Bluetooth version 5.3, smart controls, and support for the Realme Link app for added controls.

Further, it comes with splash and sweat resistance, a magnetic instant connection, and a 150mAh battery. The total playback time is said to be up to 23 hours. There’s also support for fast charging via USB-C port, leading up to 3-hour music time in 10 minutes. The Dizo Wireless Active comes in Classic Black, Meteor Grey, and Indigo Blue colors.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch D Sharp is priced at Rs 3,499 and the Dizo Wireless Active retails at Rs 1,499. As an introductory offer, the watch and the earphones will be available at Rs 2,999 and Rs 1,199, respectively.

While the Watch D Sharp will be up for grabs, starting July 29, the Wireless Active will be available, starting July 28. The sales will start on Flipkart.