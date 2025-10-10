Disney’s Tangled Live-Action to Likely Feature Scarlett Johansson in the Lead Role

Disney has decided to move forward with the production of Tangled’s live-action adaptation. The studio announced the project last year; however, it paused any production plans after the failure of Snow White. But now, the creators have decided that it’s finally time to take on this project. Of course, the details on the movie are thin, but according to a report from Deadline, Scarlett Johansson is being eyed for a lead role in the movie.

Scarlett Johansson Could Play Mother Gothel in The Tangled Live-Action

The live-action adaptation of Snow White bombed hard at the box office, so Disney decided to pause the production of the Tangled live-action. However, the success of adaptations like Lilo & Stitch has motivated the creators to move forward with Tangled. Michael Gracey, the director who gave us The Greatest Showman, is confirmed to direct the upcoming film. Disney has yet to officially confirm the cast, but as reported by Deadline, Scarlett Johansson is being eyed for the role of Mother Gothel.

The Tangled movie, which was released back in 2010, features the story of Rapunzel, a princess who possesses incredible magical abilities. She can restore youth using her magical, glowing hair, so it’s clear that several powerful people consider her an asset or a tool. Mother Gothel, who wishes to stay young forever, locks Rapunzel in a tower and uses her magical powers for her selfish motives. However, things change for Rapunzel when a thief, Flynn Rider, arrives inside the tower, without knowing that the young princess is being held captive. Flynn helps Rapunzel escape captivity, and they both go on a dangerous yet beautiful adventure.

Mother Gothel is the villainous entity, and the makers think that Scarlett Johansson could fit the role perfectly. However, there’s no official confirmation that Scarlett has accepted the role. Also, Disney has yet to confirm anything on the casting of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Apart from that, Disney hasn’t revealed any release window for the Tangled live-action. Regardless, since the studio has finally decided to move ahead, we will surely get more details around the casting and the release date very soon.