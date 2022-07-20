Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 with 12th Gen Intel Chip Launched in India

Dell has updated its XPS laptop range with the introduction of the new XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop in India. The laptop comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors and premium looks, among other things, and is touted as the “most powerful XPS laptop yet.” Here’s a look at the details.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320: Specs and Features

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 takes a simple approach to the design while coming with a premium look. The 100% recyclable chassis is made up of aluminum and glass and it weighs 1.24 kgs. The 13-inch display supports a UHD+ screen resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9%, 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits of peak brightness, and thin bezels on all four sides. The screen also has support for the Eyesafe technology for reduced blue light and Dolby Vision.

The XPS 13 Plus 9320 comes equipped with a Capacitive touch function row for easy switching between functional and media keys by simply tapping the Function + Escape buttons, a glass touchpad, and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard without any space between the keys.

The laptop can pack up to 28W the 12th Generation Intel CoreTM i7-1260P processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There’s support for 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4 x4 SSD storage.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 gets two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, one USB-C to USB-A v3.0 adapter ships standard, and one USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. It is backed by a 55Whr battery with a 60W adaptor and Express Charge tech to reach the 80% charge in about an hour. The device runs Windows 11 Home.

Furthermore, the Dell XPS 13 Plus 2022 comes with 55% better airflow (thanks to larger fans), supports a dual-sensor HD web camera, a fingerprint reader, and quad speakers with MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. It also comes installed with Microsoft Office 2016 or Office 365, Foxit Phantom Standard PDF, McAfee LiveSafe, SupportAssist, and more.

Price and Availability

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 is priced at Rs 1,59,990 (Intel i5-1240P/16GB RAM/512GB Storage) and Rs 1,79,990 (Intel i7-1260P 12/16GB of RAM/1TB of storage).

It will be available, starting July 23 via Dell.com, select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores), and exclusively on Amazon India as a part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale.