Deadpool’s Role in Marvel Rivals Keeps Changing and Players Are Confused

Marvel Rivals is kicking off Year 2 in style by adding Deadpool to the roster in Season 6. The Merc with a Mouth had been teased for ages via easter eggs and lore mentions before a stunning trailer at the Game Awards announced his arrival. Since then, players have been anxiously staring at his icon on the in-game character select screen while casting their best guesses about his role.

Under normal circumstances, it doesn’t require a ton of speculation to determine a Hero’s role. But on this occasion, the devs seem hell-bent on trolling players. They’ve intentionally kept Deadpool’s playstyle a mystery, even employing a bit of misdirection to ensure that fans remain bewildered.

Deadpool’s Ever-Changing Roles Have Left Marvel Rivals Fans Scratching Their Heads

So, how has Netease sown the seeds of uncertainty surrounding Deadpool’s role? Well, it’s quite simple, really.

Image Credit: Reddit (r/Marvel Rivals)

Shortly after his reveal, Deadpool was added to the Heroes section in Marvel Rivals (still unplayable) as a Vanguard. A week later, an update changed his role to a Duelist, before he was a classified as a Strategist on December 25. This constant shuffling of roles was enough to get players talking, but Netease had another trick up their sleeve. As of yesterday, Deadpool’s role is simply a question mark, which could potentially be a hint towards his actual playstyle.

The working theory is that Wade Wilson will Marvel Rivals’ first true hybrid character – a Hero capable of playing all three roles. He certaintly has the superpowers to support this designation, and there really is no better way to kick off 2026 than shaking things up in this fashion. But while his real role remains unconfirmed, players are making the most of the confusion by cracking jokes online, as seen under this Reddit thread.

“His role is Cheerleader,” said one Reddit user, “He can’t be killed, but he also can’t do damage. He just stands off to the side and taunts the entire match.” Another player had a more controversial theory, “Watch him not be playable, a galacta kinda character who just pops up and annoys you onscreen.”

In between all the jokes was a grounded comment that is possibly the most accurate read of the situation, “Realistically he is gonna be a DPS, and this was just a funny tease because Deadpool is the troll.” It’s hard to imagine Deadpool not being a Duelist, at least primarily. His skillset and demeanour gel so seamlessly with an aggressive playstyle, so unless told otherwise, it’s safe to assume that he will be released as a DPS.

With all that being said, what do you think Deadpool’s role will be? Let us know in the comments.