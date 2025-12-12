Marvel Rivals Finally Announces Deadpool as Season 6 Duelist Hero

It took “84 years,” but Marvel Rivals is finally welcoming Deadpool as a playable Hero. The Merc with a Mouth has been on the fringes of joining the roster for what feels like forever, and his arrival was even leaked earlier this year. During The Game Awards 2025, Netease made things official with a charming announcement trailer, featuring the anti-hero’s trademark humor and gorgeous a**.

Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone Join Marvel Rivals in Season 6

Deadpool is all but confirmed to be a DPS Duelist and will join Marvel Rivals when Season 6 releases on January 16. But that’s not at all, as the trailer ended with another new Hero reveal in Elsa Bloodstone, set to arrive during Season 6.5.

The reveal could not have been better timed as December 12, 2025, marks the 35th anniversary of the character’s debut in The New Mutants #98 issue. As for the Season 6.5 character, Elsa Bloodstone is a stylish monster hunter who hunts down vampires and werewolves. The character was also leaked to join Marvel Rivals in the past. and the official announcement, coupled with Deadpool, make for one of the most exciting seasonal updates in the game’s history.

