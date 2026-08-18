DC Fighting Game DCKO Opens First Server Slam on August 20; How to Join

After Injustice 2, DC is finally making its comeback to fighting games with DCKO on mobile devices. The Marvel Tokon rival is opening its first playtest, aka Server Slam, on August 20, 2026, at 10 AM PT.

According to an official X post, you can sign up for the DCKO Server Slam via this Google Form. You will receive an email if you’re selected for the playtest. If you don’t, there are other ways to apply:

Pre-register at the official DCKO website.

Follow the game’s social media channels. With every 1,000 followers, developer Drop Fake will release 100 fresh invites.

Link your email to your App Store or Google Play Store account and wait for the invite.

The first Server Slam starts Thursday, August 20, and ends on Monday, August 24, at 10 AM PT. For those unaware, you need a Samsung Galaxy S23 or an equivalent Android device, or an iPhone 15 or higher.

However, if your device doesn’t meet the requirements, you can still try the game and let the developers know how it performs on your device via in-game reports or their Discord channel.

Image Credit: Drop Fake, Inc.

According to the official DCKO Server Slam blog post, the test will include 13 playable heroes and villains from its 20-character roster, starting with Batman, Robin, and Starfire. The faster you progress, the more characters you unlock, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Bane, Doomsday, and more.

The Server Slam will feature PvP matches, Daily PvE Rifts, purchasable costumes and Super Moves from the in-game store with free currency, and level-ups to expand your hero roster. If your friend receives a DCKO invite, you can challenge them to real-time PvP as well.

However, your Server Slam progress will not carry over to the full game in 2027, as it’s a limited-time test. So, Drop Fake encourages you to go wild with your account and experiment with all sorts of playstyles.

There’s no NDA to sign either, so you can freely stream or clip your gameplay to show off your DCKO skills to the world. So, will you try out the first Server Slam? Tell us in the comments section below.