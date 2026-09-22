Injustice 3 Leak Hints at Two Fan-Favorite DC Heroines Joining the Roster

It has long been rumored that Injustice 3 is in the works at NetherRealm Studios, with reports suggesting that playtests are already underway. A new report based on a stunt worker’s resume suggests that the fan-favorite DC heroines Batwoman and Supergirl could be joining Injustice 3’s roster.

First spotted by MP1st, the resume of stunt performer Mackensi Emory has shed light on the first two characters on Injustice 3’s hero roster. According to the listings in the motion capture section (which has since been removed), Mackensi reportedly performed motion capture for Batwoman and Supergirl in the upcoming Injustice game.

In case you didn’t know, Mackensi previously worked with NetherRealm Studios on Mortal Kombat 1 characters. And Jake Huang, the stunt coordinator who also worked on MK1, has also reportedly returned to work on Injustice 3, according to the new listing.

Image Credit: Istunt.com

It’s no surprise that Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, is coming back in Injustice 3, as she has always been a prominent character in DC superhero fighting games. On the other hand, Batwoman’s debut is totally unexpected, as Kate Kane met her demise at Superman‘s hands prior to the events of Injustice 1.

Therefore, it is currently speculated that a completely new character could become the caped crusader in Injustice 3. Since early rumors also suggested that NetherRealm is working on a new DC fighting game, the studio could potentially move on from the current storyline and begin a new one with the introduction of many new characters.

However, nothing has been confirmed at the moment. In fact, NetherRealm Studios hasn’t officially announced Injustice 3 yet, as a new Mortal Kombat game is in development at the studio. The studio has kept details about the threequel game under wraps for nearly a decade now.

Now that many details about Injustice 3 are emerging online, NetherRealm may soon officially announce the game and reveal its roster. That said, let us know your thoughts on the characters reportedly teased for Injustice 3 in the comments below.