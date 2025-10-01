Mark Ruffalo’s Hot Take: Hulk Can Beat Superman, What Do You Think?

There has been a long-running debate among comic-book fans regarding a matchup between Marvel and DC heroes. While the answers keep changing now and then, one question has lingered longer than any other: In a matchup between the Hulk and Superman, who would emerge victorious? While no one else has come up with a definitive answer, it looks like Mark Ruffalo has already made up his mind on who takes the win. Mark Ruffalo recently claimed that the Hulk would win a fight against Superman, so let’s take a look at it without further ado.

Hulk vs Superman: Who Wins?

Image Credit: lev radin/ Shutterstock

Recently, Mark Ruffalo appeared on We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi Hasan, where he was asked the million-dollar question, “Who would win in a fight between Superman and The Hulk?” To this, without losing a beat, Mark Ruffalo replied, “Hulk.” He was then asked about Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk and if he would beat The Hulk in a fight, and yet again, Ruffalo’s answer remained the same: The Hulk. He even went on to say:

“No one beats the Hulk. Not even the Red Hulk.” – Mark Ruffalo

After this statement, Ruffalo expressed his respect and adoration for Harrison, praising his work in Captain America: Brave New World.

With that being said, while we understand Mark Ruffalo’s choice, the chances of Hulk winning a fight against Superman might be considerable, but still quite low. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.