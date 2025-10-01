Home > News > Mark Ruffalo’s Hot Take: Hulk Can Beat Superman, What Do You Think?

Mark Ruffalo’s Hot Take: Hulk Can Beat Superman, What Do You Think?

Shashank Shakya
Image Credits: Shutterstock
There has been a long-running debate among comic-book fans regarding a matchup between Marvel and DC heroes. While the answers keep changing now and then, one question has lingered longer than any other: In a matchup between the Hulk and Superman, who would emerge victorious? While no one else has come up with a definitive answer, it looks like Mark Ruffalo has already made up his mind on who takes the win. Mark Ruffalo recently claimed that the Hulk would win a fight against Superman, so let’s take a look at it without further ado.

Hulk vs Superman: Who Wins?

Mark Ruffalo at the premiere of Dark Waters
Image Credit: lev radin/ Shutterstock

Recently, Mark Ruffalo appeared on We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi Hasan, where he was asked the million-dollar question, “Who would win in a fight between Superman and The Hulk?” To this, without losing a beat, Mark Ruffalo replied, “Hulk.” He was then asked about Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk and if he would beat The Hulk in a fight, and yet again, Ruffalo’s answer remained the same: The Hulk. He even went on to say:

“No one beats the Hulk. Not even the Red Hulk.” – Mark Ruffalo

After this statement, Ruffalo expressed his respect and adoration for Harrison, praising his work in Captain America: Brave New World.

With that being said, while we understand Mark Ruffalo’s choice, the chances of Hulk winning a fight against Superman might be considerable, but still quite low. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

