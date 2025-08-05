Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Form Revealed in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Drip Marketing

Hoyoverse has finally shared the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing, featuring some of our beloved members of the Astral Crew in a new light. Both March 7th and Dan Heng have been revealed to get a new playable path in HSR 3.6. Both of their new forms are 5-star characters and will feature in HSR 3.6 banners. With Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s drip marketing released, here is everything we know about his path, rarity, and element in Honkai Star Rail.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Honkai Star Rail Drip Marketing

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail)

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing showcases the Dan Heng Permansor Terrae form. Although we have already gotten a brief look at his new appearance in The Deliverer trailer, this confirms him for 3.6 banners.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is a 5-star character of the Preservation path and has the Physical element. The drip marketing mentions that Dan Heng guards the Earth’s Coreflame, which means he has the coreflame of the Titan Georios in Amphoreus.

There is also a mention of ‘A thousand years of suffering‘ for Dan Heng in the drip marketing for HSR 3.6. This might hint that Dan Heng was brought into the first cycle a thousand years prior to the Trailblazer. If that is true, then this form of Dan Heng spent a thousand years alone in Amphoreus, waiting for the trailblazer to arrive.

Although the drip marketing mentions that Dan Heng’s new form was brought by the power of permanence, likely due to his Vidyadhara roots, the Permanence path itself is yet to become playable. Hopefully, we will see another form of Dan Heng in the future with the complete Permanence form.

Although there is no official information about Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s kit yet, we can take a few educated guesses based on his path. As Preservation characters are either shielders or damage mitigators, we can expect the same from Dan Heng’s Preservation form. I personally would prefer a damage mitigator like Fu Xuan, as we haven’t seen another character do the same since her.

Other than that, as Dan Heng’s Preservation form is a Physical character, we will finally have a mono Physical team comp in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. So, excited for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail 3.6? Let us know in the comments section.