Your Favorite Honkai Star Rail Character Might Get a HUGE Buff Soon

Honkai Star Rail recently did the unthinkable by changing the kits of four old characters, buffing them for the current meta. This decision received unanimous praise from the HSR community and showed that the devs haven’t forgotten the old characters. The recent rework benefited three of the four revealed Stellaron Hunters in the game. Now, a new leak has revealed that the last remaining Stellaron Hunter will also be buffed soon. Yes, Firefly is getting a buff in Honkai Star Rail.

Firefly Will Get a Buff in Honkai Star Rail Very Soon

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

According to a reliable leak via Luna on Reddit, Firefly will be getting a buff in the first half of next year. This is great news for all Firefly mains out there, and also for the Break meta. Firefly is the last new 5-star Break DPS, released back in version 2.3. It’s been nine versions since then, ten if we count the next version, without another Break DPS. This has greatly impacted the Break Meta, showing a pick rate decline for Firefly and other break characters.

Firefly is a popular character in Honkai Star Rail, and Hoyoverse even released a new skin for her this patch. This leak should bring some relief to all the Firefly mains out there, giving them more of a reason to continue investing in Break teams.

How Should Devs Buff Firefly in Honkai Star Rail?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail)

Now, you are likely wondering how Firefly can be buffed in Honkai Star Rail. She is already a really strong DPS character with self-sustaining abilities. Personally, the best way to buff Firefly would be to make her completely scale on either HP or Break Effect.

Currently, Firefly scales on Break Effect and ATK, while also being a character that likes decent HP. If she would scale only on one stat, ideally HP or Break Effect, then damage output should increase. This will also make it easier to build Firefly in the future.

Furthermore, I think Firefly’s second Eidolon should also be added to her base kit. This would give her an extra turn for defeating an enemy or Weakness Break them. With both of these buffs and some new Break supports, Firefly would return in the HSR meta in no time.

So, how do you think Firefly should be buffed in Honkai Star Rail? Tell us in the comments down below.