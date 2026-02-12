Severance Season 3 to Begin Filming Soon and a Multi-Season Plan Revealed

When it comes to mind-boggling shows, Severance breaks every chart and, in my opinion, stands at the top. However, after the conclusion of Season 2, there have been little to no updates regarding the upcoming season, and now, we have a truckload of details not just about the next season but also what comes after it. It has been revealed that while the production of Severance Season 3 is about to be set in motion, Apple TV has multi-season plans for Severance, and here is all you should know about it.

Severance Season 3 Set to Begin Filming Soon

Image Credit: Apple TV+ (via Apple TV+ Press)

In a recent update, Deadline has released a report revealing multiple interesting details about not just Severance Season 3 but also the series’ future. The report reveals that Severance Season 3 is targeting a summer 2026 date to start filming. It would take a bit of time to start filming because the script is not yet complete, and a few final touches are still pending.

Apple Has Plans for Severance Season 3 and Beyond

Previously, Severance was produced by an external company, and now, Apple has revealed that it has bought all rights to Severance and that the show will be produced in-house by Apple TV. Severance has become one of the most successful television shows, and its season 2 become the most-watched TV show on Apple TV and the most nominated one at the Emmy Awards, bagging a total of 27 nominations and winning 8 awards.

Now this must be enough to tell you that Apple knows the value of this IP, and it is now confirmed that Apple has plans for Season 4 of Severance and maybe, even a fifth season. Other than that, once the primary story is completed, Apple also has plans to create spinoffs and expand the universe of Severance.

Now, since there is an obvious delay in the filming of Severance Season 3, and it might begin in summer 2026, we can expect to see a release sometime in mid or late 2027.