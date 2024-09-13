Constantine 2 Gets a Major Update: Keanu Reeves Returns, Script Complete

After the massive success of the Constantine (2005), a sequel for this movie was highly unlikely. However, after so much time, it was confirmed earlier this year that Constantine 2 is officially in the works. But, not a lot of details regarding the project were provided to us. Recently, Comicbook had a conversation with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the producer of Constantine 2 and he gave us a few updates without spoiling anything about the upcoming movie. Image Courtesy: Youtube/DC

In his conversation with Comicbook, he was asked about the progress that has been made in the creation of the movie. To this, he responded that the script is with him but he is just too scared to start reading it. In his statement, he said-

“You know it’s in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I’m too scared to read it, though,” he said. “I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane”

So, with that being said, it’s safe to assume that Constantine 2 is making steady progress and will probably start shooting soon enough.

When Can Constantine 2 Come Out?

As of now, we do not have a given release date for Constantine 2. However, since the script of the movie has been completed by Akiva Goldsman now we can assume that the filming might start by mid-2025. So, with that being said, we can assume that Constantine 2 can see a release date somewhere by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

Is Constantine 2 Going to Be a Part of the DCU?

Another question people have in mind is whether Constantine will be a part of James Gunn’s DCU if he comes back after so long. Comicbook asked the same question to Lorenzo di Bonaventura to which he stated-

“I don’t know. I’m not as intricately involved in it as others. So I’m not sure what state we’re at right now”

So, we can’t say for sure whether it is going to blend into DCU or not but we can certainly say that it has been a long time since we have waited to see Keanu Reeves back as Constantine. Constantine 2 could be similar to DC Elseworlds projects like Joker: Folie à Deux, which involve involvement in the continuity of the DC Universe.

Constantine was released in 2005 and received a great response from the audience for its VFX design and the overall execution of the story. Keanu Reeves marveled in the role and was looking to make another movie which is coming to be a true after so long. With that being said, let’s wait and see what Constantine 2 brings us. Till then, stay tuned for further updates!