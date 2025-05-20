Conan O’Brien Joins Toy Story 5 Cast as Smarty Pants

Who isn’t familiar with the popular comedian Conan O’Brien? With his absurd and quick-witted humor, he has made a name for himself in the industry. Besides that, Brien has also hosted shows like Conan, The Tonight Show, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, which eventually contributed heavily to his fame. Now that he is all set to make his debut in Toy Story in Season 5, fans can’t resist talking about it.

The comedian will lend his voice to a new character called Smarty Pants as he joins the characters of the upcoming movie Toy Story 5. Disney made the announcement at the Licensing Expo on May 19, 2025. Since the reveal, fans have been going bonkers, and their excitement can be seen on social media.

An X user writes, “hell yeah im all for that, Conan O’Brien the greatest late night show host to ever do it, never got stale, never had controversy, always a banger dude, with great comedy.” “Damnit! That’s actually brilliant casting for an animated movie. He’s legit funny and makes good impressions,” says another.

While the major details of the story are scarce at the moment, all we know is that this time it will be Toys Vs. Tech. Like the real world, the kids in the Toy Story universe are also obsessed with the advanced technology that is slowly taking over the world, so the toys, including Woody and Jessie, will lock horns with the electronics to prove their worth.

Toy Story is a critically acclaimed franchise that started in 1995 and revolutionized the animation industry. So far, it has given us four visually appealing films that have garnered a massive fanfare, with each film earning more than 97% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The fourth film of the franchise was released in 2019, and it saw one of the biggest openings on a global level with $244.5 million. It also earned an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Toy Story 5 will have its theatrical release on June 19, 2026, which is not that close. So, if you haven’t watched any Toy Story film but are familiar with its popularity, it’s high time to give the franchise a shot. In contrast, if you want to rewatch the previous films to rebuild the connection with the key characters, it’s the best time to do that.