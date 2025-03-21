Pixar’s Coco 2 Gets Production Update and Release Window

Coco is recognized as one of the best and highest-grossing animated films ever made. Recently, Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, revealed that a sequel to the award-winning film is in the works. So, yes, we are finally getting a Coco 2. Well, the first film ended so beautifully that we never wished for a sequel. However, it seems Disney wants to expand Coco’s fantastic world.

The film will arrive sometime in 2029, said Iger during the annual shareholder meeting. He also stated, ‘While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure.’ For the time being, the major details around the film are still under wraps.

While we may get a chance to see different cast and characters joining the project, there will be some from the original film who will make a comeback. Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina will return to direct and co-direct the sequel, respectively. Mark Nielsen, who has worked on some acclaimed Pixar projects, will be seen producing Coco 2.

Coco not only impressed the global fandom with its vibrant and eye-catching visuals, but it also made a long-lasting impact with the faithful portrayal of Mexico’s rich heritage. On top of everything, the protagonist, Miguel, was the heart and soul of the original film, who, after getting a happy ending, is again getting ready to face new challenges in the sequel.

Coco 2 might see Miguel embarking on a new adventure in the land of the dead. The film may also focus on the dynamics of the titular family. Since we have no idea about the direction the story will take in the sequel, let’s keep our fingers crossed and see how Disney and Pixar tackle the project.

