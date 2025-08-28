Clair Obscur Creative Director Hints the Story Will Continue in a New Chapter

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has been the highlight of 2025 so far for gamers. It completely changed the perception towards tactical RPGs for many in the community and filled a void that no one knew was present. With a massive success like that, everyone in the community was obviously asking the most obvious question…what’s next? We finally have an answer from the creative director of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 that hints at a sequel in the works.

Clair Obscur Sequel Teased as the Canvas Expands Once More

Image Credit: Sandfall Interactive

Guillaume Broche, the creative director behind Clair Obscur Expedition 33, recently appeared in an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, revealing some exciting insights behind their massive success. However, the highlight of the interview was when Guillaume Broche revealed that Clair Obscur is going to be a franchise, and Expedition 33 was only one part of it. This hinted that more games are in the works by Sandfall Interactive that will be part of the Clair Obscur universe, but may not be a direct sequel or prequel to Expeditions 33.

Clair Obscur is the franchise name. Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise.

Furthermore, Guillaume Broche also joked about how they considered Expedition 33 to be a good game, but were already planning to make a better one after that, before it was released. Obviously, at that time, they didn’t expect Expedition 33 to be a massive commercial success. This further strengthens the possibility of another Clair Obscur game in the near future.

Expedition 33 brought together many core elements from different tactical RPGs, paired them with outstanding storytelling and music to create a masterpiece of a game. The game had some of the best parry and dodge mechanics in tactical RPGs. I cannot wait to see what the next game from Sandfall Interactive is going to give us. Hopefully, they stick to the tactical RPG roots as the genre needs as much love as it can get.

So, tell us your opinion on a Clair Obscur sequel and what story you expect the game to follow. Let us know in the comments below.