Christopher Nolan Recruits More Familiar Faces For ‘The Odyssey’: Here Are New Cast Additions

Christopher Nolan has blessed the industry with many banger projects earlier, and now, the man is all set to give us another masterpiece titled The Odyssey. No Nolan movie has ever been bad, and that’s why the fandom is already hyped up for the film that has not even started with the filming. Well, as per the latest reports, the filming will begin in late February.

Based on the ancient poem by the famous Greek poet Homer, The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, his wife Penelope, and their son Telemachus. Tom Holland will lead the film, and the star-studded cast for The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal. This is the first time that Nolan has recruited all the popular stars for a single project.

It seems the filmmaker wanted to add some more familiar faces to the cast to keep fans on their toes until July 17, 2026. So, he recently made four popular personalities join the cast. These actors include Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and Samantha Morton. While the majority of the fandom already knows who they are and where they were seen before, here, we shed some light on their previous renowned projects for the fans who are unacquainted with them. https://twitter.com/culturecrave/status/1885468622858199297?s=46

Elliot Page: Juno, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Trailer Park Boys

Juno, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Trailer Park Boys Himesh Patel: Tenet, Damned and Yesterday

Tenet, Damned and Yesterday Samantha Morton: John Carter, The Whale and The Walking Dead

John Carter, The Whale and The Walking Dead Bill Irwin: Legion, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Interstellar (voiced TARS)

With such a versatile cast, The Odyssey has become one of the most-anticipated films to look forward to in 2026. Now, it would be intriguing to see how Nolan experiments with his ideas and presents the most intriguing screen adaptation to the world.