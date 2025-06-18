Fortnite Festival Reveals Bruno Mars as the Season 9 Featured Icon

Get ready to groove, Fortnite fans! Bruno Mars is bringing his signature swagger and “24K Magic” to Fortnite Festival. Yes, Epic Games has revealed that Bruno Mars is the artist for the Fortnite Festival Season 9. The Grammy-winning star will bring his world tour vibes to the game when the new season launches on June 18, 2025.

The new Fortnite Festival Season 9 main stage will feature a neon-lit, modern look. Players can look forward to new game improvements, too. The all-time leaderboards are returning, the Jam Tracks browser has been improved, and lobby music now properly shuffles.

Fortnite Festival Season 9 Items and Free Rewards

Bruno Mars will headline the event with a brand-new World Tour Bundle and themed Music Pass rewards. Players can purchase the Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks or access it through a Fortnite Crew subscription. Here’s what players can unlock in Festival Season 9:

World Tour Bundle (available in the Shop until end of season) : Bruno-San Outfit (with Bruninho Style) Bruno’s Collection Back Bling Floating Notes Contrail Bonde do Brunão Emote Bonde do Brunão Jam Track Key Charm Keytar Worldwide Bass

: Season 9 Music Pass Premium Rewards : Die With A Smile Bruno Outfit (based on the music video) Dreamer’s Two-Shot Back Bling (with Heavenly Style upgrade) Last Reprise Guitar Red Hearts Kit Drums

: Jam Tracks : Bruno Mars – “Bruno-San’s Theme Song” Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” Jackson 5 – “ABC” Sabotage – “Mun Ra (part. Instituto)”

: Free Rewards in the Music Pass : Sonic Splash Guitar Hype! Emote Paddle Bass “Dance Therapy” Jam Track “Into the Underworld” Jam Track “Move” Jam Track “Let It Burn” Jam Track

Image Credit: Epic Games

Bruno Mars’ Fortnite Festival Season 9 artist announcement has already sparked excitement across the community. This is not the first time the star has appeared in the game, but this season brings an entirely fresh batch of cosmetics and music for fans. As Bruno Mars makes his way to the stage, Sabrina Carpenter leaves with a power-packed Season 8 ending.

With Bruno Mars headlining Fortnite Festival Season 9, players can expect a music-packed update when the season goes live on June 18. Whether you’re grabbing the World Tour Bundle or jamming to Bruno’s hits, Season 9 promises a lot to love.