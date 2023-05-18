Boult’s New Smartwatch Has an AMOLED Display with 800 Nits of Brightness

Boult Audio has launched a new smartwatch called the Drift Pro in India. It is a part of the brand’s Drift series and comes with an AMOLED display and a blood pressure monitor as some of its highlights. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Boult Drift Pro: Specs and Features

The Drift Pro has a zinc alloy square frame and a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 800 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels, and support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. The 2.5D curved display also supports over 150 watch faces with an option to customize too.

There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.1 for reliable calling. There’s an inbuilt microphone and speaker for this. The watch has a dial pad, the option to sync contacts, and even the ability to view recent logs.

Varun Gupta, Founder & CEO of Boult Audio, said, “Despite being a new entrant in this market, Boult’s Drift holds the record for the fastest-selling and best-rated smartwatch on Flipkart. In addition to this, we are constantly integrating the latest disruptive technology into our products to meet the ever-evolving demands of the market.“

The Drift Pro’s health features include a heart rate sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep monitor too. The 120+ sports modes allow you to track activities like cricket, yoga, running, cycling, and more. Plus, you can track your steps, calories, and distance.

The smartwatch also supports mini-games, e-cards, a calculator, an alarm clock, a DND mode, a flashlight, sedentary reminders, water intake reminders, smart notifications, and more. It also enables support for Google Assistant or Siri and gets an IP67 rating. The Boult Drift Pro can last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Price and Availability

Boult Audio’s Drift Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and stands against the Gizmore GizFit Flash, the NoiseFit Crew, and more. It is now available to buy via Flipkart in Black, Blue, or Cream colors.

Buy Boult Drift Pro via Flipkart