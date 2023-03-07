Boult Audio Introduces New Curve ANC Neckband in India

Boult Audio has introduced a new neckband called Curve ANC in India. As the name suggests, it comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation or ANC and has up to 30 hours of playback time, among other things. Check out the details below.

Boult Audio Curve ANC: Specs and Features

The Curve ANC neckband has support for both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The 30dB ANC helps cancel out the background noises for an interruption-free music streaming experience, while the ENC-enabled Zen mode can ensure clear voice calls.

There’s support for 12mm drivers and the BoomX Rich Bass technology for enhanced bass performance. The neckband also has the Combat gaming mode for 60ms ultra-low latency. There’s a dual-pairing option, which can help users connect multiple devices with the neckband at the same time.

Commenting on the launch, Boult Audio’s Co-founder & CEO, Mr. Varun Gupta, said, “We are delighted to launch another product in line with our Made in India flagship stride, in which products are crafted in India and for India. Curve ANC neckband is specially designed to give the ultimate experience of active noise cancellation, extraordinary power bass, uninterrupted calling, and listening experience with the gaming on-the-go feature.“

The Curve ANC neckband comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 and the Blink & Pair technology for easier and faster pairing. The neckband has a playback time of up to 30 hours and supports USB Type-C fast charging, which can provide 10 hours of playback time in 10 minutes.

You also get to try touch controls (to change the songs and volume levels, enter the gaming mode, and more) and access voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. There’s support for an IPX5 rating too.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio Curve ANC neckband is priced at Rs 1,299 and can be bought via Flipkart, Amazon, and Boult’s official website.

It comes in black and green color options.

Buy Boult Audio Curve ANC via Amazon (Rs 1,299)