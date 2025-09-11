Home > News > Borderlands 4 Release Times and Dates

Borderlands 4 Release Times and Dates

Aryan Singh
Vex in Borderlands 4
Image Credit: Gearbox
In Short
  • Borderlands 4 releases on September 12 at midnight across most regions.
  • The game's Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 on all platforms.
  • Borderlands 4 features a seamless open world, marking the franchise's biggest evolution yet.

Six years on from the last mainline entry, and after a Tiny Tina-themed detour in the middle, Borderlands is finally back with the fourth major installment in the franchise. Borderlands 4 promises to rejuvenate the series through a bunch of new features coupled with the exciting jump to a seamless open world. Gearbox have some interesting post-launch plans as well to keep the game fresh for months to come. Naturally, fans simply cannot wait to get their hands on their title, which is why we’ve put together all the essential details in this guide. So, check out Borderlands 4’s global release times right here.

Borderlands 4 Release Times Across All Regions

Before going over all the release times, remember that Borderlands 4 launches worldwide on September 12, and preloads for the title are already live. If you haven’t secured your copy, be sure to check our guide on all of the game’s editions before making your decision. On that note, here are the game’s global release times:

RegionRelease Time
USA (Pacific)PC: September 11,9 AM (PDT)
Console: September 11,9 AM (PDT)
USA (Mountain)PC: September 11, 10 AM (MT)
Console: September 11, 10 AM (MT)
USA (Central)PC: September 11, 11 AM (CT)
Console: September 11, 11 AM (CT)
USA (East)PC: September 11, 12 PM (ET)
Console: September 12, 12 AM (ET)
United KingdomPC: September 11, 5 PM (BST)
Console: September 12, 12 AM (BST)
FrancePC: September 11, 6 PM (CEST)
Console: September 12, 12 AM (CEST)
BrazilPC: September 11, 1 PM (BRT)
Console: September 12, 12 AM (BRT)
JapanPC: September 12, 1 AM (JST)
Console: September 12, 12 AM (JST)
SingaporePC: September 12, 12 AM (SGT)
Console: September 12, 12 AM (SGT)
AustrailiaPC: September 12, 2 AM (AEST)
Console: September 12, 12 AM (AEST)
IndiaPC: September 12, 9:30 PM (IST)
Console: September 12, 9:30 PM (IST)
New ZealandPC: September 12, 4 AM (NZST)
Console: September 12, 12 AM (NZST)

What to Expect From Borderlands 4?

Vault Hunters in action in Borderlands 4
Image Credit: Gearbox Software
  • Brand-new open world setting on an alien planet
  • Four new Vault Hunters with unique abilities
  • Billions of guns with dedicated legendary weapon farms
  • Dozens of bosses
  • A fleshed-out endgame

If you’ve touched a Borderlands game before, you already know what you’re in for. BL4 packs in all of the franchise’s hallmarks with a massive arsenal of weapons, four new Vault Hunters, and a new open-world setting in Kairos. To freshen up the gameplay, Gearbox have introduced new traversal tools such as a grappling hook, which can also be used to fling projectiles at enemies. All of this is combined with some highly-requested QoL to make Borderlands 4 an incredibly refined looter-shooter.

As series veterans will know, the real fun begins once you wrap up the main campaign and jump into the endgame. BL4 sees the return of Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode, Invincible Bosses, and Pearlescent weapons to keep the grind engaging. Then there’s the weekly update, which will bring new things to do every single week.

And that wraps up our guide on Borderlands 4’s release times. Are you hyped for the game? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

